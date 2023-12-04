The Mets are one of the teams Yoshinobu Yamamoto will meet with in MLB free agency after the Japanese ace arrives in the United States

The New York Mets are at a crossroads during this MLB free agency session. They can either take a more fiscally conservative approach after seeing their big spending ways backfire in 2023, or simply roll out the Brink's truck once more. Owner Steve Cohen does not appear to be abandoning his original business model, at least not entirely.

Although the organization is unlikely to snag Shohei Ohtani, the most highly-anticipated free agent in baseball history, another Japanese star remains firmly in the Mets' sights. And they appear to be in his as well.

Upon his arrival in the United States, which is expected in the next week, starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will meet with the team, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. This is not the only franchise on his list, but it offers plenty of intrigue to the former Orix Buffaloes ace.

Why the Mets could be an attractive destination to Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Although many players make the dramatic transition to the MLB from overseas with little comfort from home, joining a fellow countryman who is going through the same cultural shock presumably offers at least some appeal. Kodai Senga enjoyed an immensely successful first season with the Mets in 2023, finishing seventh in National League Cy Young voting and second in Rookie of the Year with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts. He can be a great spokesman for the Orange and Blue in its pursuit of Yamamoto.

Steve Cohen's estimated $19.8 billion net worth doesn't hurt, either. At 25 years of age, the right-hander is expected to be heavily pursued by most major-market franchises, including the New York Yankees. But the Mets have the necessary resources to put together a winning sales pitch.

Signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto in MLB free agency could quickly reinvigorate all of Queens after it suffered through so much heartbreak and humiliation this past season. And that should be pretty high on the winter to-do list.