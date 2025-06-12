The New York Mets are on fire, inching closer to a series sweep of the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Riding a five-game winning streak, New York has quickly regained momentum after dropping their National League Championship Series rematch with the Dodgers. That streak includes a sweep of the Colorado Rockies and a dominant showing against Washington. Leading the charge for the Mets is Pete Alonso, who has been unstoppable at the plate.

Over his last ten games, he has driven in 20 runs, tying a Mets franchise record. As a result, Pete Alonso continues to fuel the Mets’ resurgence. His latest RBI stretch puts him in elite company. He now shares the single-season, 10-game RBI record with Francisco Lindor, Yoenis Céspedes, and Mike Piazza. So far this year, Alonso has slashed .302/.399/.592, tallying 77 hits, 63 RBIs, and 17 home runs.

Pete Alonso has 20 RBI in his last 10 games, tied for the most RBI in a 10-game span in a single season in Mets history, with: 2022 Francisco Lindor

2016 Yoenis Cespedes

2000 Mike Piazza

1999 Mike Piazza https://t.co/em6JP4lMUv — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

In this game, he opened the scoring early. During the first inning, Alonso singled to bring Brandon Nimmo home for a quick 1–0 lead. Later, he doubled to center to score Nimmo once again and extend the Mets’ grip on the game.

Moreover, the Mets' offense stayed relentless. In the third inning, Juan Soto crushed a two-run homer to right field off Jake Irvin, padding the lead to 3–0. Then, in the fifth, Brandon Nimmo took matters into his own hands. He launched a solo homer to dead center, pushing the margin to 4–0. Just two innings later, Nimmo struck again. He delivered another solo shot, this time to right field, sealing New York’s final tally at 5–0.

On the pitching side, David Peterson delivered a gem. He tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out nine batters and allowing no runs. Throughout the outing, he showcased remarkable control and command. Thanks to his effort, Peterson improved his ERA to 2.49. Without question, his performance on the mound was just as vital as the Mets’ power at the plate.

With this win, the Mets have now captured eight of their last ten games. They currently sit comfortably atop the National League East with a 44–24 record. Even more impressively, they hold the best record in all of Major League Baseball.

Taken together, their red-hot start and balanced dominance highlight a team poised for a deep postseason run. If they can maintain this form, the road to October may very well run through Queens.