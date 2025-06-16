The Las Vegas Aces provided an official injury update on star forward A'ja Wilson ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

Wilson suffered a concussion in the Aces' contest against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11. She has since missed the team's last two games as Las Vegas went 1-1 in her absence. They beat the Dallas Wings 88-84 on June 13 but lost 76-70 to the Phoenix Mercury on June 15.

They revealed their latest status for Wilson on Monday, per reporter Callie Fin. Unfortunately, Las Vegas determined that Wilson will remain out for the upcoming contest.

“The Aces will again be without A’ja Wilson in Tuesday’s game at the Minnesota Lynx,” Fin wrote.

What's next for A'ja Wilson, Aces

The Aces will have to face the best performing team in the Western Conference while A'ja Wilson remains absent due to concussion protocol. Their margin of error will be quite slim, especially against a 10-1 Lynx squad.

Wilson played in every game for the Aces prior to the injury, showing why she is still one of the top stars in the WNBA. After eight contests, The three-time MVP winner is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists, 2.6 blocks, and two steals per game. She is shooting 43.3% from the field, including 23.5% from beyond the arc, and 91.4% from the free-throw line.

The Aces missed her presence in their loss to the Mercury. They were inefficient inside the arc, only converting 14 of their 36 shots in that area. Phoenix also had them commit 19 turnovers, which resulted in the momentum shifting in favor of the Mercury.

Las Vegas has a 5-5 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Golden State Valkyries while trailing the Seattle Storm by 0.5 games.

Following Tuesday's matchup against the Lynx, the Aces will prepare for their next game, being at home. They host the Storm on June 20 at 10 p.m. ET.