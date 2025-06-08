New York Mets star Pete Alonso hit a special milestone on Sunday. Alonso tied David Wright for second in Mets history in home runs, per Major League Baseball. Alonso now has 16 blasts this season, and 242 on his career.

Alonso got the historic home run in a game against the Colorado Rockies. Alonso went deep for a two-run blast in the third inning, to give New York a 4-0 lead against lowly Colorado.

Career home run No. 242 for Pete Alonso! He ties David Wright for 2nd place in @Mets franchise history! pic.twitter.com/kvZ7aV5VjP — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Only Darryl Strawberry has more home runs in a Mets uniform. He had 252 home runs, and Alonso is likely to pass him at some point soon.

This season, Alonso is batting .296 with his average possibly going up over .300 on Sunday. He needs just one more homer this year to pass Wright on the franchise's home run list.

The Mets are leading the National League East this season, with a 41-24 record heading into Sunday's game with Colorado.

Pete Alonso, Mets are having a great campaign

Expectations were high for the Mets this year to have another great season, after reaching the NLCS last year. Those expectations got even bigger when the club signed Juan Soto to a free agent deal in the offseason.

While Soto has had an up-and-down campaign, the Mets have delivered. New York has the most wins in the National League. The club is rolling in recent days, having won seven of their last 10 contests.

Alonso has been a big part of the team's success. He leads the club in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and on-base percentage. He is truly having a memorable campaign.

David Wright had anticipated Alonso breaking his home run mark with the franchise.

“He did it a lot quicker than I did, that’s for sure,” Wright said in May about Alonso, per MLB.com. “Certainly one of the premier power hitters in baseball. It just seems like every time the ball leaves his bat, it’s got a chance to get out of the ballpark. And it doesn’t even matter what ballpark he’s playing in.”

The Mets look to sweep Colorado on Sunday.