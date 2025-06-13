If a monsoon of misfortune was going to hit Citi Field, this is probably the best time for it. The New York Mets (45-24) own the best record in baseball and are currently riding a six-game winning streak. Therefore, they are seemingly equipped to absorb some of the additional adversity that just arrived on their doorstep. Following the news that terrific ace Kodai Senga is going on the injured list with a hamstring strain, the team is getting hit with another discouraging update.

Fifth-year center fielder Jose Siri, who has been sidelined with a left tibia fracture since April 12, suffered a setback in his rehab process, per the New York Post's Mike Puma. The Mets are shutting him down for the time being. Manager Carlos Mendoza would surely appreciate more outfield depth, considering Jesse Winker is on the IL with an oblique strain.

Ideally, the impressive ballclub has built enough of a cushion in the National League standings to overcome these complications. But when bad luck starts to creep into this franchise, fans are conditioned to prepare for the worst.

Yoenis Cesepdes sustained multiple fractures in his ankle while trying to evade a boar. Steven Matz aggravated a back injury while sleeping in bed. Luis Castillo sprained his ankle while tripping down the dugout steps. In Flushing, injuries happen in mysterious and fluky ways and linger for extended stretches. It is a patience-testing part of the bittersweet experience that is Mets fanhood.

Article Continues Below

Mets believe in their offseason acquisition

Jose Siri is hoping to avoid more roadblocks in his road to recovery. New York completed an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire him, valuing his defense and power. He also brings boundless energy, which can ignite teammates and home crowds while simultaneously rubbing neutral fans the wrong way. Before his injury, the 29-year-old recorded only one hit in 20 at-bats.

Although he is barely above the Mendoza Line for his career, the expectation is that Siri can become a worthwhile offensive contributor with more plate appearances. It remains to be seen when he will get those opportunities, though.