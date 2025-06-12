The New York Mets entered Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals hoping to win the series. After an RBI single from Pete Alonso in the first inning, Juan Soto took Jake Irvin deep in the third. The new Mets superstar hit a two-run home run, scoring himself and Francisco Lindor with a 408ft. bomb. However, it was a young Mets fan that made a highlight reel catch, reeling in the home run into an outstretched glove.

The home run was Soto's fifth in his last 11 games, a welcome sign for New York fans.

The Mets endured a rough stretch in May, and manager Carlos Mendoza had to talk with Soto about his effort. Since then the outfielder has rebounded well, returning to his former glory over the last three weeks. His power surge has helped the Mets win four straight games and eight of their last 10.

Even though Irvin and the Nationals are usually an afterthought in the National League East, they have given New York trouble this season. Before Wednesday's game, Washington was one win away from evening the season series. However, Soto, Lindor, and Alonso helped their team get out to an early lead.

Mendoza has been spoiled on both sides of the ball so far this season. His starting rotation is one of the best in the league, and Frankie Montas is inching closer to his Mets debut. Even without him, New York's pitching staff has been dominant in 2025.

On the offensive side, Soto is the last star to join the party. Luckily for him, Lindor and Alonso have covered up his shortcomings so far this season. The former has re-established himself as one of Major League Baseball's premier shortstops. Alonso remains near the top of the league in RBIs.

If Soto is back and ready to contribute how Mets fans hoped he would when they signed him, New York is as dangerous as any team in the league. His home run against Irvin and the Nationals is a good sign, even if a fan stole the spotlight with a great grab.