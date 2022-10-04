Starling Marte gets concerning injury update from Buck Showalter ahead of postseason

Starling Marte was a stud for the New York Mets this year, hitting .292 in 118 games with 16 home runs. Unfortunately, he suffered a finger injury in early September and hasn’t played since. There is still no clear timetable of when the outfielder could be back, but Buck Showalter gave a bit of an update on Tuesday.

Via Anthony DiComo:

“Starling Marte is improving “little by little” Buck Showalter said, but “not to the point where he can play in a game.” Marte’s regular season is obviously over at this point. Showalter is “trying to be optimistic about” his potential availability for the Wild Card Series.”

Just a brutal blow for the Mets. Marte, one of their marquee signings of the winter, might not even be available in the Wild Card Series. It’s a toss-up at this point. New York will be frustrated enough they’re even playing in the Wild Card after leading their division for most of the season. That’s until the Atlanta Braves turned up the heat and then swept the Mets over the weekend.

Any injury is a problem for an athlete, but a finger issue is even more difficult to repair for a baseball player. There are so many small bones and ligaments in your hands and especially when you need to grasp a bat, it becomes a problem.

Improving “little by little” is better than being stagnant, but there is minimal time for him to back to 100% with the postseason starting later this week. All Mets fans can do is pray right now.