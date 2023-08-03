The New York Mets' roster past the trade deadline looked so much different from its form on Opening Day. Gone are big names like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Also sent away are Mark Canha and David Robertson. But for Mets owner Steve Cohen, the future still looks bright for the franchise because of the assets they have acquired from all the deals they entered ahead of the deadline.

“I said before, ‘Hope’s not a strategy,” Cohen said, as he reflected on the massive moves the Mets made of late (h/t Anthony DiComo of MLB.com). “Now, saying that, we didn’t have any idea of what was possible at the Deadline, and we weren’t just going to do deals for the sake of doing deals. But we thought we got a great return for the people we ended up trading.”

The Mets are now clearly in a transitory period. They are nearly 20 games out of first place in the National League East division, a position that once seemed unthinkable, considering the splashes the team made in the offseason. But it is what it is for the Mets, who have hit the reset button.

In return for all the players they traded, the Mets got a number of promising prospects, including shortstop Marco Vargas, who did not waste much time introducing himself to the organization.

Marco Vargas, acquired in the David Robertson trade, went 3-for-5 with an RBI in his Mets organization debut today (via @FCLMets)pic.twitter.com/LzcLvIGWQY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 31, 2023

Other than Vargas, the Mets also got outfielder Drew Gilbert and another shortstop in Luisangel Acuña, arguably the best prospect who switched organizations at the trade deadline.