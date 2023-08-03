Steve Cohen has spoken on the future of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Cohen made his thoughts known on Alonso's future on Wednesday, per SNY.

Steve Cohen was asked about Pete Alonso's future as a Met: "We love Pete as a Met. He's an integral part of the Mets. He's still with us for another year. We hope we work things out." pic.twitter.com/VJdbxLiG10 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 2, 2023

Cohen's statement comes as a bit of a shock considering the Mets were entertaining thoughts of trading their All-Star first baseman after this season, sources told MLB reporter Michael Marino.

“Multiple rival clubs expect the Mets to entertain the idea of trading star 1B Pete Alonso after this season. Alonso is a free agent after the 2024 season and the belief is as of right now, they aren't close regarding a potential extension to keep him in New York.”

For his part, Pete Alonso is keeping his options open, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

“Whatever their vision is, whatever their plan is, it really doesn't necessarily matter to me because I'm here right now,” Alonso told DiComo on Wednesday. “I want to be the best player I can be right now and for as long as I'm here. It could be forever. We'll see what happens.”

Will Pete Alonso remain with the New York Mets in 2024 and beyond?

Alonso became the subject of multiple trade speculations in the aftermath of the Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander deals prior to the August 1 MLB trade deadline.

The Mets wanted to build on their impressive 101-61 win-loss record last season. However, starting pitcher Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers on December 2, 2022. They promptly signed Verlander to a mammoth two-year, $86 million deal several days later.

Having Scherzer and Verlander in the same starting rotation seemed like a sure bet for the Mets. Unfortunately, the experiment blew up in their faces. Now, Scherzer and Verlander are playing for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, respectively. Ironically, their teams are competing for supremacy in the AL West.

As for Pete Alonso and the Mets, they are currently fourth in the NL East with a 50-56 win-loss record (.472). It's been an up-and-down ride for Pete since he first played in the majors in 2019.

One can only wonder if Alonso's days with the Mets are numbered next season.