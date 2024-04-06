When Francisco Lindor was an All-Star player for the Cleveland Guardians, his smile was almost always plastered on his face. It has not always been that way during his first three-plus seasons with the New York Mets.
Steve Cohen would love for Mets fans to give Lindor the Trea Turner treatment
Lindor was an uplifting player with his old team who played a sensational shortstop and regularly delivered big hits for his team. However, he was a full-fledged superstar in 2021 when he signed a 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets.
The early part of the 2024 season has been a nightmare for both the Mets and Lindor. Through the team's first seven games, the shortstop had just 1 hit in 26 at bats, and his .038/.212/.038 slash line is beyond embarrassing.
Mets fans have let Lindor know how unhappy they have been with his performance. He was booed continuously by fans at Citi Field and he also took a beating on sports talk radio. Lindor is a professional in his 10th year in the Major Leagues, so he is clearly not surprised, but it is difficult for any player to deal with that kind of reaction from the home fans.
Mets owners Steve Cohen would like to see the New York fans be supportive of their leader.
He pointed at the reaction that Philadelphia fans gave to Phillies shortstop Trea Turner in 2023. Those fans gave their shortstop a standing ovation when he was going through a tough time, and he was able to turn things around.
Cohen would like to see Mets fans support Lindor in a similar manner. “Love that idea,” Cohen responded on X/Twitter. “It worked in Philly with Turner. Positivity goes a long way.”
Lindor slump continues
The Mets dropped a 9-6 decision on the road to the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, and they fell to 2-6 with the defeat.
Lindor was not able to shake his slump in that game as he went hitless in five at bats and he left five runners on base.
While there is plenty of time for both Lindor and his teammates to turn their season around, the National League East looks like an extremely tough decision once again with the Atlanta Braves and the Phillies leading the way.
Additionally, while nearly every player will go through a slump, Lindor's downturn is extreme and very troubling. During his six years in Cleveland, Lindor always appeared extremely well adjusted. He is clearly being put to the test at the start of the season.
The 30-year-old Lindor was far more productive during his time with Cleveland than he has been with the Mets. He had a slash line of .285/.346/.488 when he was with the American League team and he bashed 138 home runs and drove in 411 runs.
During his three-plus seasons with the Mets, Francisco Lindor's slash line is .250/.331/.440 with 77 home runs and 269 RBI.