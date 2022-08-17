Taijuan Walker leaves game with concerning injury as Braves look to close NL East gap

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves opened up a pivotal four-game series on Monday. The Mets held a 5.5 game lead in the National League East when the series began. Following a 13-1 drubbing at the hands of the Braves Monday, the Mets turned to rising star Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New York, things did not go well but not because of his pitching.

Walker pitched two scoreless innings but was lifted from the game due to a back injury. According to the SNY reporter Steve Gelbs, he was pulled with back spasms. He will undoubtedly have further testing done after the game.

The Mets say Taijuan Walker exited tonight’s game with back spasms. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 17, 2022

Taijuan Walker was having a fantastic year for the Mets. He is 10-3 with a 3.43 ERA as the team’s fifth starter. That goes to show how deep the rotation is, or should I say was.

On Monday, Carlos Carrasco was forced from his start with tightness on his side. It was later revealed that Carrasco is dealing with an oblique strain and will miss at least the next month. That’s the same injury that cost Max Scherzer almost two months earlier this season.

Carrasco had also had a resurgent year for the Mets. The veteran righty is 13-5 this year and has racked up 124 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings.

Braves starter Charlie Morton is having a dominating performance against the Mets Tuesday. He has stuck out 10 Mets batters over six shutout innings. If New York is unable to mount a comeback (they trail 3-0 in the 6th), their lead in the division will be down to just 3.5 games.