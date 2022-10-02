‘They stuffed them in our face’: Brandon Nimmo reacts to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom getting lit up by Braves

The New York Mets have officially lost their lead in the NL East. After dropping two games to the Atlanta Braves, they are now in jeopardy of losing the tiebreaker and losing their shot at the division title. The fact that both losses came with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound only makes it feel worse.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Brandon Nimmo knows that losing with the two superstars on the mound is brutal. He explained that they got their runs off of deGrom and Scherzer the only way possible: taking advantage of their home run opportunities.

“Those are our guys, those are our best shots and they stuffed them in our face,” the Mets center fielder said, via the New York Post. “So it doesn’t feel good. No, it doesn’t feel good at all. But you’ve got to find a way to bounce back [Sunday] and come and give it everything you’ve got.”

deGrom came into his start with a hand blister that only got worse as he allowed three home runs while Scherzer let up four runs near the end of his start and the Mets couldn’t match it. New York’s offense going cold is very worrisome and only exacerbates the fact that their conservative approach at the trade deadline has been a disaster for their World Series ambitions.

Although the Mets are finally back in the playoffs, their road to the World Series will be much tougher if they have to play in the Wild Card. They would have to win the best-of-three series and then face the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS rather than getting a free berth to the divisional series. New York will have to pull itself together in order to make the most of its playoff berth.