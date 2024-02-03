The New York Mets have signed reliever Jake Diekman to a one-year deal

Just in line with signing Shintaro Fujinami, the New York Mets continue to add to their Bullpen. The team has struck a one-year deal with left-hander Jake Diekman, per New York Post's Joel Sherman. The deal reportedly includes a vesting option and at the moment, is pending a physical.

The 37-year-old already has 12 seasons under his belt and spent the previous year with both the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. While he had a quiet stint with the White Sox, his numbers improved once he moved over to Tampa Bay, where he managed a 2.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, to go with 53 strikeouts through 45.1 innings.

In addition to Jake Diekman and Fujinami, the Mets added three starting pitchers this offseason, namely, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Adrian Houser. Furthermore, the team's transactions also included the signings of Harrison Bader and Joey Wendle.

The Mets look to bounce back this year

As spring training draws nearer, the Mets are looking to bounce back from a lackluster 2023, where the team performed way below expectations. Entering the season, the Mets had the biggest payroll and were predicted by many to make a deep postseason run. Fast-forward months later, the team finished with a 75–81 record, settling for fourth place in the NL East.

And right now, one lingering issue for the Mets is the acquisition of a designated hitter. J.D. Martinez and Jorge Soler are both still on the market, but it's unlikely that New York will be in hot pursuit unless their asking prices drop down.

Still, David Stearns made it clear that he intends for this year's team to compete in the 2024 playoffs. All in all, no matter how much one predicts, only the season results will determine if the Mets can overcome the nightmares of 2023. For now, the New York faithful will just have to wait and see what happens.