The Mets and Yankees have showed continued interest in signing infielder Gio Urshela.

Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are looking to pick up ground in their respective divisions. To help add some meaningful depth, both the Mets and Yankees have their eyes on a versatile infielder.

Gio Urshela has gotten interest from both New York clubs in free agency, via Jon Morosi of The MLB Network. The Marlins are also in the race to sign Urshela.

The infielder spent his 2023 campaign playing for the Los Angeles Angels, although injuries limited him to just 62 games. When Urshela was on the diamond, he hit .299 with two home runs and 24 RBI. A year prior, appearing in 144 games with the Minnesota Twins, Urshela hit .285 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI. Over eight total years in the league, Urshela has hit .277 with 64 home runs and 280 RBI.

Alongside to his work in the batter's box, the crafty infielder brings versatility to any team he signs with. He primarily plays third base, where Urshela has registered a .967 fielding percentage. But he has also spent time at first base and shortstop.

If he were to sign with the Yankees, it would be a reunion for Urshela. He spent the 2019-2021 seasons playing in New York, hitting .292 with 41 home runs and 153 RBI over 291 games. While he has no ties to the Mets, New York's NL franchise has shown consistent interest in Urshela.

Gio Urshela might not have had the season he wanted with the Angels in 2023. However, he has still seen plenty of teams looking to sign him in free agency. The Mets and Yankees are towards the top of the list of teams bidding for the infielder's services.