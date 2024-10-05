The job isn't finished for the New York Mets. In fact, they believe that their memorable journey has only just begun. Ahead of their Game 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, an interesting fact was presented about former postseason opponents of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets are the latest of teams to defeat the Brewers, and move on to the World Series, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

The Mets advanced to the NLDS on Thursday, thanks in large part to a Pete Alonso homerun that put New York ahead 3-2 in the top of the ninth. After Starling Marte drove in an insurance run to make the score 4-2, the Mets' came to the realization that they were moving on for the first time since 2015. As they continue to get amped up for Game 1 of the division series against the NL East champion Phillies, they have a very exciting stat to fuel their energy.

After mowing down batters all season with 161 strikeouts, manager Carlos Mendoza will save Luis Severino, and go with his other ace pitcher in Game 1. Phillies will start their best, as well, in Zack Wheeler, while Kodai Senga will make a huge contribution to start things off in the NLDS. It should be interesting to see how Senga fares, as the 31-year-old right hander has been dealing with injuries since MLB Spring Training. Saturday will be his second start of the year, after striking out nine Atlanta Braves on July 26.

Mets will test their bats against the Phillies in Game 1

These were two of the best hitting teams in baseball throughout the year. The Phillies finished top-five in batting average (.257), while the Mets finished ahead of them in homeruns (207). In a tough matchup on the mound, it's likely that the bats will gradually make their appearance in the mid-to-late innings.

The Mets are riding momentum at the plate after the huge Wild Card conclusion, but face a more daunting pitcher rotation in the Phillies. Francisco Lindor is coming off a decent series against the Brewers, but he'll have to deliver more clutch hits in order for them to much the Phillies' offensive output.

The Phillies are no strangers to the postseason, following tw0-straight NLCS appearances. They hope that their bullpen will prove reliable, after seeing it falter in 2023. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber are about as good of a trio to get things in the runs department.

Saturday's first pitch is set for 4:08 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park, as the Mets try to begin proving history correct in the 2024-25 MLB postseason.