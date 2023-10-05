New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso has reportedly hired the BorasCorp agency to represent him as he enters a contract year with the team in 2024, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Scott Boras runs BorasCorp, and the general reputation is that they like their clients to hit free agency to maximize earnings, so it will likely be tough for the Mets to get an extension done with Pete Alonso this offseason. That does not mean new president David Stearns can not try though.

The Mets and owner Steve Cohen have agreed to multiple deals before with Scott Boras clients, however. The Mets signed Max Scherzer to a big contract, Brandon Nimmo to a big contract, and agreed to terms with Carlos Correa before the deal was abandoned due to issues with the physical.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

David Stearns said that he expects Alonso to be on the roster by the time next season comes around.

“Pete is a great player. He is also good in the clubhouse. And he is also homegrown. All of that matters,” Stearns said, via Heyman. “I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year. Pete's an important member of this team. Pete's an important member of this organization. And I think we are really fortunate to have him.”

It will be interesting to see how negotiations go this offseason, and if Stearns and Steve Cohen would consider a trade if they are unable to agree to an extension with Alonso.