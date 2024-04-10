The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Our MLB odds series has our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets Braves.
The New York Mets are not a good team. They stumbled out of the gate, needing a full week to finally win their first game of the season. They did not make big signings in the offseason. They did not make high-end upgrades to their offense, a source of confusion and anger among the fan base. They do have a healthy Edwin Diaz back at closer, which obviously makes them a better team than last season, but the inability to improve significantly on offense lowers their ceiling and limits their capacity for growth and evolution.
However, as bad as the Mets have looked in the early portion of the season, they have begun to put up a fight. They were utterly punchless in the first week of the season, but in these first two games of a four-game series in Atlanta, the Mets have scored at least five runs apiece. They have bothered the Braves' pitching and have forced Atlanta's elite offense to put in a lot of work in order to win. The Mets have split these first two games of the series, which gives them a very good chance of splitting the four-game series on the road against the team many consider to be the National League favorite. If the Mets, who lost to the Braves 21-3 in one game last season, can indeed split this series, that might give them momentum and the hope of possibly exceeding modest and limited expectations.
Here are the Mets-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds
New York Mets: +1.5 (-152)
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+126)
Over: 9.5 (-115)
Under: 9.5 (-105)
How To Watch Mets vs. Braves
TV: SNY (Mets) / Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT
Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread
The Mets have managed to put up a good fight against the Braves in the first two games of this series. Of greater importance and concern to bettors is that the Mets did cover the run line both times, winning outright once and losing by one run once. If you had Mets plus-1.5 runs both nights, you cashed two out of two tickets. With New York averaging 6.5 runs per game so far in this series, it's clear the Mets have read the scouting reports on Atlanta's pitchers and are executing the plan well. The Mets' bats, so dormant in the first several games of the season, have woken up and performed at a much higher level. If the Mets continue to score five or six runs per game in this series, that will naturally make them very hard to bet against, relative to the spread. A 7-6 or 8-7 loss would cash another Mets run-line ticket.
Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread
The Braves have continued to score in bunches. They're very good — and reliable — in that regard. They have scored a total of 13 runs in the first two games of this series, averaging 6.5 runs in the two games just as the Mets have. If you were to trust one team to continue hitting at a high level while getting moderately better pitching, you would take the Braves over the Mets any day of the week. Don't overthink this. Atlanta is the vastly superior team. The Braves are due for a wipeout win as opposed to a one-run squeaker.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick
The Braves aren't going to keep getting shredded by New York hitters. Take the Braves.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5