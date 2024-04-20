The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their series on Saturday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Mets came into the series at 10-8 on the year and swept the Pirates in their last series before traveling to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 12-9 but lost two of three to the Nationals. The Mets took game one of the series. They built a 4-0 lead in the first three innings before the Dodgers tied it up in the sixth. A Frnacisco Lindo home run would give them the two-run lead in the seventh, and thye would go on to win 9-4
MLB Odds: Mets-Dodgers Odds
New York Mets: +1.5 (-132)
Moneyline: +154
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline: -184
Over: 9 (-122)
Under: 9 (+100)
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mets are 14th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 14th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. Pete Alonso continues to hit well for the Mets. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and six home runs on the year, good for ten RIBS. Alonso also scored 16 times this year. Joining him in driving in runs in Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo is hitting just .217 on the year with a .341 on-base percentage. Still, he has three doubles, a triple, and two home runs, which has led to 15 RBVIs on the year. He has also scored seven times.
Scoring is something Starling Marte is doing. He has scored 12 times this year while sitting at .267 on the season with a .321 on-base percentage. He has not driven in a lot of runs, with just six RBIs, but he does have two doubles and a home run. Brett Baty has been the most reliable bat in the lineup. He is hitting .3056 on the year with a .359 on-base percentage. He has a double, a home run, and nine RBIs, while he has scored seven times this year,
The Mets are sixth in team ERA, 15th in WHIP, and third in opponent batting average. Jose Butto is slated to make the start in this one for the Mets. He is 0-0 with a .75 ERA and a .75 WHIP this year. In his two starts, he has pitched 12 innings combined, giving up just one run. Still, the Met's struggle to score has made it so he does not have a win, but the Mets did win both games he started. Butto has no career statistics against members of the Dodgers.
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Dodgers are third in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. Mookie Betts has led the way. He is hitting .369 on the year with a .470 on-base percentage. He has five doubles, a triple, and six home runs on the year, plus has stolen three bases. This has helped Bettas come in with 18 RBIs and 22 runs this season. Further, Shohei Ohtani has been solid as well. He is hitting .360 on the year with a .400 on-base percentage. He has ten doubles, a triple, and four home runs this year. This has led to ten RBI and 15 runs scored.
Driving in a lot of runs this season is Teoscar Hernandez. He has hit .275 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. Further, he has four doubles and five home runs, good for 18 RBIs. Hernandez has also scored 14 times in the year. Will Smith is also hitting well. He is hitting .348 on the year with a .381 on-base percentage. He has a home run and 15 RBIs this year while scoring seven times.
The Dodgers are 17th in team ERA, sixth in WHIP, and second in opponent batting average. Gavin Stone will be on the mound for this one. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA this year. He has given up two or more runs in each of his starts this year. Stone also has not faced any current members of the Mets.
The Dodgers are coming into this series off a series in which they lost two games to the Nationals, a team they should handle easily. Expect them to rebound in this series. They have the much better offense in this one and should be able to score a few runs off of Jose Butto. Still, Gavin Stone is giving up runs. The best lay in this game will be on the total. Take the over in this one.
Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-122)