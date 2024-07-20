The Colorado Rockies are in the middle of another forgettable season. They hold one of MLB's worst records and are in last place in the National League West. Stars Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones are currently out with injuries as well. So when will the Rockies stars return?

Bryant has been battling rib and oblique injuries. MLB.com reports that the former MVP could return on July 22. Jones does not have as clear of a timeline but MLB.com also states that a late July return is a possibility. He is dealing with a back strain.

Kris Bryant's injury concerns

There was a time when Bryant was considered one of the best players in the sport. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns in recent years.

He has not appeared in more than 80 games since 2021, when he was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the deadline. 2021 also represents Bryant's most recent All-Star appearance.

He signed with the Rockies ahead of the 2022 campaign. Injuries have defined his Rockies career so far, however.

Nolan Jones' Rockies emergence

Jones was acquired by the Rockies from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2023 campaign. He had been a top prospect in Cleveland's farm system, but the Guardians opted to go in a different direction. The move seemingly benefitted Jones as he played well across 106 games in 2023 with Colorado.

He was a popular breakout candidate in 2024. In fact, he already displayed signs of stardom in 2023. However, Jones looked like an All-Star and possibly MVP candidate heading into the '24 campaign.

Injuries, though, have limited Jones to only 49 games played as of this story's writing. The good news is that Jones can still finish the year on a high note if he returns soon and plays well during the second-half.