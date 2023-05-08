Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

There are rumors circulating that the Metal Gear Solid 3 (MGS3) Snake Eater remake may be on the way, and that it will be a PlayStation Exclusive.

XboxEra podcast co-host Shpeshal_Nick talked about the rumors in a recent XboxEra episode (embedded and timestamped above). According to him:

Another game I’ve heard that might be at the PlayStation showcase is the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake. I’ve heard that it might be at this PlayStation Showcase, and might also have some exclusivity with it.

After mentioning the possible announcement of the MGS3 remake on an upcoming PlayStation showcase, people immediately flocked to social media, specifically Twitter, to talk about it. Idle Sloth, a known source for Xbox news, also tweeted about the rumor, quoting Nick as well. It was this particular tweet that was quote retweeted by yet another gaming insider, Jez Corden.

Heard similar about Metal Gear exclusivity for PlayStation btw. https://t.co/xH1C7iJ0O3 — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

In his tweet, he agreed with what Nick had to say about the MGS3 remake having PlayStation exclusivity. Someone then askedJez if this was what Bluepoint was working on. Bluepoint, for those not familiar, is a video game development studio that worked on well-known games. This includes Demon’s Souls from 2023, Shadow of the Colossus from 2018, and the Metal Gear Solid Collection from 2011.

Not sure on that. Just heard Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania. 🔥 — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

Jez then responded that he was not sure about that. However, he did mention that he heard that “Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania.” Although Silent Hill’s exclusivity is already a known fact, the other games supposedly included in the deal are huge news if true.

However, as much as players may be excited about the news (me included as a massive Metal Gear Solid fan), take it with a grain of salt. At this point in time, these are all still no more than rumors. There haven’t been any official announcements regarding these games. Should Sony or Konami release news about these games, we will be sure to update you.

That’s all the information we have about the rumors surrounding MGS3 Snake Eater and if it is a PlayStation Exclusive. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.