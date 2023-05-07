Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Miami basketball program landed Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland from the transfer portal, according to a Sunday tweet from Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew and his family to the Hurricane basketball program. He is an accomplished, experienced, versatile individual who has already proven he can excel at a high level in the ACC,” Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga said in a Sunday release. “Matthew not only possesses the talent, athleticism and basketball IQ we look for in a player, but his style of play fits our program extremely well.

“He is committed to winning and we feel he can make a major impact to help us do just that.”

Matthew Cleveland announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in an April tweet.

“Thank you Florida State for the past two years and all the memories that I have made,” the sophomore guard wrote. “Thank you to the whole coaching staff for making me who I am today not only as a player but as a man.

“With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal.”

A former 5-star recruit out of Alpharetta, Ga., Matthew Cleveland initially chose to play with the Seminoles over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Purdue and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports. He committed to a 2021 recruiting class that ranked No. 10 in the country. It featured two 4-star enrollees in guard Jalen Warley and center John Butler. Two transfers, forward Cam’Ron Fletcher and guard Caleb Mills, also joined Florida State’s ranks in 2021.

Matthew Cleveland led Florida State in scoring with 13.8 points per game and placed second on the squad with 7.4 rebounds per contest. He finished with a season-high 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against St. John’s in December, hitting eight of his 13 field goals as the Red Storm took a 93-79 victory over the Seminoles in FLA Live Arena.