Even with Miami (FL) football quarterback Cam Ward poised for a big game, his performance against California football was one he'd like to forget. As one of the front runners for the Heisman Trophy, he told the Miami Herald that there's nothing to celebrate regarding his comeback performance.

“I’d probably say mid,” Ward said. “I missed a lot of plays that I wish I could have back. That’s something that I’m starting to realize every play that I get is an opportunity to take advantage of. We’ve just got to stop leaving plays out there as a whole team. I think the sooner we can do that — hopefully, we do that Saturday — both sides of the ball will be able to end up playing our best brand of football.”

Ward makes a strong point. Miami (FL) football was down 35-10 to California at one point in the game. However, Ward's wizardry came out and he ran for the Heisman Trophy. He helped his team outscore California 29-3 in the final three-and-a-half quarters. From designed runs to executing on the deep ball, Ward did everything he could to secure another conference win.

Cam Ward is a Heisman Trophy front-runner for Miami (FL) football

The statistics back up what Ward has done for his football team. He leads the country in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per game. Ward has nearly matched his touchdown total from last season and it's only been six games.

They also have the most potent offense in the country, averaging 47.7 points per game. Their lowest point total of the season came against Virginia Tech, where it was again, a close win. Still, the standout quarterback has support from the Big 12. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders gave Ward a glowing endorsement after his play this season. Both quarterbacks were FCS quarterbacks before making the transition to Power-5 schools.

Even with two close games, Miami (FL) football looks like the team to beat in the ACC. Although teams like Clemson and SMU are creeping up, it's hard to match Miami's offensive efficiency. While they're riding high with Ward, their offensive attack is pretty balanced. They use a variety of run-pass options, screen passes, downfield bombs, and other creative looks for their pass-catchers to get in space.

Luckily, Miami doesn't have much of a hurdle to win the ACC. Despite Clemson having a better record, they've played more division games than Miami. When the Hurricanes match that total, Clemson and Miami could be a preview of the ACC Championship game.