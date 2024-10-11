Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders appeared on NMD Canes podcast and discussed Cam Ward and Miami (FL) football's comeback win against the Cal Golden Bears.

“I knew it was just a matter of time until [Cam Ward] really figured it out. But I knew Cam was gonna be able to come back and win that game. It's just an FCS thing. No moment gets too big for us.”

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in the Southland Conference. Like Ward, Sanders began his career at Jackson State, another FCS school in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Hurricanes overcame a 25-point deficit by outscoring Cal 29-3 over the game's final 18 minutes. Ward finished with 437 passing yards for two touchdowns and one interception. He also added another 15 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Miami is now 6-0, one of only two schools in the ACC without a less (Pitt, 5-0).

Miami (FL) football's CFP chances wouldn't survive a loss

With no games against any ACC teams that are having a good season like Pitt, Clemson, or SMU, the Hurricanes can't afford to drop a game. They were fortunate that the ACC refs handed them the Virginia Tech game on a silver platter. Unfortunately, Miami has no games against ranked opponents left on their schedule. Their best opportunity to play a team that may eventually be ranked could be against Duke (5-1) or in the regular season finale against Syracuse (4-1).

The hype is certainly building, deserved or not. Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons believes Ward could be the first quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Cam Ward, I think he has a chance to be the first quarterback taken,” Micah Parsons said on a recent episode of The Edge. “When you look at what he’s doing right now, he doesn't care about the interceptions. I could tell it’s next play, next play. He’s truly got that dog mentality. He can do it all. He’s reading coverages. He’s one of them ones.”

“I’ve never met Cam Ward a day in my life, but from what I’ve seen on the football field, when you talk about a quarterback that I want on my team, it would be Cam Ward. Down early Virginia Tech, came back. Now he’s down 21 against Cal and comes back. What does that say about how much his team believes in Cam? ‘We know we got a guy.' Now what does that say about Cam? How much he believes in his process, his teammates. That all matters bro, when your quarterback is locked in like that.”

After a bye this week, Miami (FL) football travels to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Saturday, October 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.