Coming off a bye week, quarterback Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes (6-0) are set to face the Louisville Cardinals (4-2) in Week 8 ACC action. Up until two weeks ago, the Cardinals were the only remaining ranked opponent on Miami’s schedule. However, Louisville has stumbled recently, losing two out of their last three games and dropping out of the AP Top 25.

Miami (FL) football, meanwhile, has been flirting with disaster over their last two games, narrowly escaping with wins. Cam Ward, a Heisman Trophy candidate, has had to reel the Hurricanes back in both contests, though at times his own risky play has contributed to Miami's struggles.

Ward’s gunslinger style is a feast-or-famine approach. He’s capable of making highlight-reel plays but also prone to critical mistakes. His performances against Virginia Tech and Cal demonstrated this duality, with both games coming down to the wire as a result of his erratic decision-making.

The bye week could provide Miami with the reset they need. Ward and the Hurricanes will need to be sharp as they face a sold-out crowd at L&N Stadium, according to the Courier-Journal. With that in mind, let's dive into some bold predictions for Cam Ward when Miami takes on Louisville in Week 8.

Cam Ward throws for at least two touchdowns in the first half

On Miami’s second drive of the game against Cal two weeks ago, they took a 7-0 lead thanks to a Mark Fletcher run, but the Hurricanes only added three more points in the first half. Cam Ward has struggled to lead the team to consistent first-half scoring all season, but then orchestrated one of the greatest comebacks in school history to win the game.

This past week, Miami held a players-only meeting to address their recent slow starts and refocus ahead of the Louisville matchup, according to Christopher Stock at InsideTheU. The hope is that Ward and the Hurricanes will come out more disciplined and organized, aiming to recapture their early-season form that earned them the No. 1 scoring offense in the country. Expect Ward to throw for at least two touchdowns in the first half as Miami looks to get back to their fast-paced, high-scoring ways.

Cam Ward suffers at least one turnover against Louisville

One of the concerns surrounding Ward when he transferred from Washington State was his tendency to be a bit careless with the football, particularly when it came to fumbles. This issue surfaced again when he had a costly fumble against Virginia Tech, which directly led to a Hokies touchdown. Against Cal, it was a different story, as Ward threw a pick-six while trying to execute one of his daring, across-the-body throws. That mistake almost cost Miami the game, as they narrowly escaped the hole they found themselves in.

While Louisville isn’t particularly known for taking the ball away—ranking 94th in turnovers gained with only four fumble recoveries and two interceptions—Ward's aggressive playstyle always makes a turnover possible. As talented as he is, his risk-taking tendencies will most definitely keep Miami fans on edge, especially in a pivotal conference road game.

Cam Ward throws for at least 350 yards, three touchdowns against Louisville

Ward has thrown for at least 304 yards and scored at least three touchdowns in every game except the game against Cal, where he made up for it with a rushing touchdown—his third of the season. That's only part of what has solidified him as one of the Heisman favorites at this point.

One issue for Ward and Miami has been the absence of standout left tackle Jalen Rivers, who has been sidelined since the Florida game with an undisclosed injury. The good news for Ward is that Rivers is set to return against a tough Louisville defense on Saturday. Ward will surely benefit from the added protection, allowing him more time in the pocket to locate his receivers and make plays. With Rivers back anchoring the offensive line, Ward should have ample opportunity to continue his streak of high-yardage, multi-touchdown performances.

Cam Ward will have another impressive fourth quarter to secure the game against Louisville

Miami and Ward waited until the fourth quarter to rally against Cal, a habit that’s becoming too common for the Hurricanes as of late. We'll see if they’ve learned from those late-game struggles, especially when it comes to their defense, which has had trouble making routine tackles and limiting explosive plays this season.

Louisville, on the other hand, boasts a solid offense, averaging 31 points and 441.2 yards per game. The Cardinals are efficient both on the ground (4.6 yards per rush) and through the air (9.1 yards per pass), making this a real test for Miami’s defense. If the Hurricanes can’t generate pressure on Tyler Shough, Ward may once again be thrust into a high-stakes situation, potentially setting the stage for another fourth-quarter heroics. Ward has shown that he thrives under pressure, and this matchup could call for yet another late-game rally from the Heisman hopeful.