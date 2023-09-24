The 2023 college football season is now four weeks into play — five if you're counting Week 0 — and we're starting to learn more about which teams may have been overrated and underrated coming into the season. With still one game left in September, there are two months of play left, with a lot that could change between now and then. This is a season that seemingly has more parity than in seasons past, though. We've seen some surprises and letdowns. But who should we be looking at that we're not? What underrated team, like a Miami Hurricanes football team, could sneak up and surprise everyone, playing for a conference championship and maybe even getting into the playoff? Let's take a look.

Miami Hurricanes

The voters in the AP poll were right to leave the Miami football team out of the preseason poll. After finishing 5-7 last year, the Hurricanes were definitely not deserving of any preseason honors. Plus, the Hurricanes squad was nearly revamped from the coaching staff to a large majority of the players. How good or bad was this team?

It took Miami football only two weeks to get back in the top 25 after they beat Texas A&M at home in a rematch from last season's snoozefest of a game where the Hurricanes never scored a touchdown, losing in College Station. Miami is now 4-0 after another dominating win over Temple on Saturday. At No. 18 now, the Hurricanes have moved up two spots every week since becoming ranked, where they began at No. 22.

There are still some question marks with this team. Like, how good will the Texas A&M win look later on? And, the rest of their competition has been much softer opponents. The Hurricanes have a bye week next week, but will then begin ACC play with Georgia Tech. With games later in the season against North Carolina, Clemson, and Florida State, we'll see how good this team is.

Washington State Cougars

When discussing the Pac-12 this season, everyone has been talking about USC, Oregon, and Colorado, while this whole time, Washington State football has just been reeling in the wins and making themselves 4-0. The Cougars are perhaps the most underrated team in all of college football.

The Cougars secured their Pac-12 dominance over the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, a defining victory for Wazzou this season. Their win bumped them up five spots in the AP, from No. 21 to No. 16. This Cougars football team is arguably one of the highlights of the Pac-12 this season that no one is talking about. Sure, they're on the backend of the conference, the less popular of the bunch, but nonetheless, they're bringing value and recognition to the conference, giving it one of its six ranked teams.

Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils football team is only up one spot in this week's poll, from No. 18 to No. 17, but this team just keeps winning, going 4-0 so far. They beat Clemson Week 1 convincingly, along with the rest of their opponents this season, averaging 35.7 points a game as an offense. Even better, though, is their fourth-ranked best 9.3 points a game allowed on defense.

Under head coach Mike Elko, Duke football may be one of the better-coached teams in the entire country. The competition does get much stiffer from here on out, however, starting with Notre Dame next Saturday.

Oklahoma Sooners

Like Miami last year, Oklahoma football under new head coach Brent Venables did not have a great first year. The Sooners football team barely became bowl eligible and had one of the worst defenses in the country. The Sooners are currently 4-0 and on Saturday faced their first bit of Big 12 conference play this season, welcoming the Cincinnati Bearcats to the conference.

The Sooners football team didn't put up their usual third-best in the country 46.8 points a game, but they did beat the Bearcats 20-6. The six points allowed were, however, in line with Oklahoma's second-best in the country in points allowed (8.5).

Again, like most of these teams, better competition is on the way, but the Sooners looked much improved from last season, especially defensively. They're up two spots in the poll this week, No. 14 in the country now.