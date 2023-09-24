The Oklahoma football team took care of business on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats, notching their second straight road win of the season by a final score of 20 to 6. Head Coach Brent Venables had a fired up reaction following the game that encapsulated the spirit of the program afterward.

In a game projected to be a shootout, the Sooners' defense made the winning plays en route to the team's knockout victory. Venables raved about a five-star freshman safety this week.

The Sooners' defense bent on Saturday but did not break. Stats-wise, Oklahoma football and Cincinnati were nearly equal, with the Sooners recording 425 total yards on offense to 376 yards for the Bearcats.

The former defensive coordinator Venables singled out three characteristics his defense showed in their hard-fought win. He also praised certain aspects of quarterback Dillon Gabriel's performance.

"Regardless of what was going on on the field, they continued to just have the right mind set. Playing and competing to a standard." Our @JennyTaft is with the @OU_Football Head Coach Brent Venables after securing the 4-0 season start 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4jsEzIAzb2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Gabriel finished with 322 yards passing on 26 of 38 completions for Oklahoma football. He had one touchdown through the air and no interceptions while his counterpart Emory Jones was intercepted twice by the Sooners' defense.

Sooners football legend and current Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon was in town for the festivities.

Next up for Oklahoma football is a home game against the Cyclones of Iowa State followed by the Red River Showdown against Quinn Ewers and number three Texas the following week.

At 4-0 and ranked 16th in the country, the Sooners are flying under-the-radar while still winning big. If the defense can tighten a few things up and the offense can capitalize on long drives more often, the team has a chance to run the table in the Big 12 Conference this season, an outcome that would make it hard to keep Venables and the Sooners out of the College Football Playoff this season.