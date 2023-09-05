The Duke football team is poking fun at Clemson following their surprising 28-7 win over the Tigers. The win was huge for Duke because it was their first win over an AP Top 10 team since 1989.

Prior to the game, Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney talked about the pros and cons of going to Duke for their first game of the year. While Swinney says his wife like the concessions at the Blue Devils' stadium, Swinney is not a fan of the “long walk” to the visiting team's locker room.

“The other unique thing about (the stadium) that I do not like, and nobody likes that plays at Duke, is you have to — I mean, it’s like a two- or three-minute walk,” Swinney said. “It’s a long way to get to the locker room. A long way. And in college football, you barely have enough time to go to the bathroom and talk for 30 seconds in there and it’s time to go again,” via Chapel Fowler of The State.

Following the loss, the Blue Devils took to their social media to tease the Tigers following their win. In particular, Duke jokingly referred to the locker room walk as the “reason” Clemson was shut out after halftime, saying, “must've been the long walk.”

Must’ve been the long walk 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eTHmxyQhUT — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 5, 2023

Duke football is already off to a strong 1-0 start in 2023 after knocking off the defending ACC champion. They enter Mike Elko's second year as head coach looking to improve off his first year when the team went 9-4. They continue their season with a week 2 matchup versus Lafayette.