Just days away from their 2024 regular-season opener against in-state rival Florida Gators, here are our last-minute predictions for the Miami Hurricanes.

Whether you want to call it expert analysis or just a departure from the usual predictions, this year's Miami football team is receiving a lot of love and hype that it hasn't seen in a very long time. So much so that if you're a Hurricanes fan, it's almost a little concerning.

Over the years, Miami has received some level of hype, but when they did, they never came close to living up to it. That’s why if they don't deliver now, when the hype is at its peak, it's hard to believe anyone will ever trust this program to reach a certain level of relevancy again. Even writing this now, many already feel this way, given that it's been decades since the program has done anything of note. They've won just three bowl games with one top-10 finish in the last 20 years.

Is this the year, though? Is this finally when “The U” makes its long-awaited comeback? In our last-minute predictions for Miami, we take a look at what this team could truly become and how it fits into the current college football landscape.

Miami will have a top five scoring offense in the country, thanks to Cam Ward and others

There are simply too many weapons on this offense for the Hurricanes not to be explosive. With additions like wide receiver Sam Brown, running back Damien Martinez, and, of course, quarterback Cam Ward, this year's offense should look nothing like last year's, which finished tied for 42nd in the country in scoring.

As much as Miami fans would like to see Ward lighting up the scoreboard with his arm—and that’s not to say he won’t—look for the Hurricanes’ run game to be a dominant part of the offense. We all know that Mario Cristobal's teams have been run-heavy in the past, partly because they had to be. Cristobal loves nothing more than for his big offensive linemen to create lanes for his backs. Not to mention that offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has already mentioned that this team will indeed be running the ball.

Who could blame the coaching staff when you have guys like Martinez, Mark Fletcher Jr., and spring standout, freshman Jordan Lyle? You also have to consider that Ward can run too, unlike last year's starters in Tyler Van Dyke and Emory Williams. His ability to extend plays with his feet will be something Miami fans haven't seen in some time.

Tight ends will finally become relevant again for Miami

For what used to be “Tight End U,” producing some of the best at that position in football history, Miami has sorely lacked in this department for a few years now. Last season, Miami’s tight ends compiled just 18 receptions for 154 yards. There have been past Miami tight ends who have nearly earned that in a single game, much less a season. Something has to give in 2024.

With Ward behind center, that changes the dynamic of the team. He can get the ball to open receivers, including his tight ends underneath. Two players to watch are redshirt junior Elijah Arroyo, who finally looks healthy, and freshman Elija Lofton, the team’s third-highest-ranked offensive player in this year's class. There are also returnees Jackson Carver, ninth-year senior Cam McCormick, and Riley Williams.

The secondary will be better than expected

Losing safeties James Williams and Kam Kinchens was a huge blow to the Hurricanes' secondary this season. That not only depleted this part of the defense, making for a lack of depth, but it also took away experience. The Hurricanes will be looking to their best corner in Daryl Porter Jr. and a couple more redshirt seniors in safety Isaiah Taylor and Mishael Powell.

However, one of the biggest buzzes around camp this year has been true freshman corner OJ Frederique Jr.

“He's got a knack to him,” Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said, via Canes Insight. “He's big, he's more physical than you think. So as a freshman to come in and not blink like that, it's not common. We’re really excited about him. I think he's got a great future here at Miami.”

No doubt there will be some hiccups in this area for Miami this year, as it's still probably the weakest group on the team. But if enough veteran leadership mixes with youthful talent and exuberance, things could turn out just fine.

Miami will be the most watched team in the ACC, country

This is perhaps one of the more unique predictions, but it might be one that plays into the future of the program in more ways than one.

Miami used to be one of the most watched college football teams in the country. But a lack of meaningful football has made the team a lot less desirable in viewers' eyes as of late. Florida State was the only ACC team to make the top 25 most-watched college football games last season, according to Sports Media Watch.

With the uncertainty surrounding the ACC conference now, Miami needs to show how desirable it is to other conferences. The best way to do that is to start winning football games and putting themselves back in the spotlight. The good news is the hype has already begun, but these Hurricanes still have to prove it on the field first.

It bodes well that Miami starts against a storied SEC program that also hails from Florida. Tons of storylines will surround this game, and the fact that it's in Week 1 is even better. Should they keep winning, a lone Friday night matchup against conference rival Virginia Tech could attract viewers. And, of course, the annual showdown against Florida State could potentially be a top-25 matchup.

What would also help in this regard is if Miami could make the College Football Playoff. There will be a ton of emphasis on these games, with conferences and media companies, namely ESPN, looking to see which teams draw the most interest and ratings.