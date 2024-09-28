It was an insane win for the Miami football team as they beat Virginia Tech by mere inches as the game was decided by a Hail Mary bomb that was ruled a touchdown in the latter's favor, but the officials reversed it to an incomplete pass. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would talk about the wild ending, but also talked about the performance of Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward led the Hurricanes to come back from a 10-point deficit at halftime to win the game with one of many plays receiving the attention of Mahomes. It was a play with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter with the team down three points where Ward was about to get sacked, but had the wherewithal to pitch it to his teammate for a first down and more.

“Crazy play by cam ward!!” Mahomes said on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

Expand Tweet

Miami football's Cam Ward receives praise from his team

Despite the win, it was a frustrating outing for the Hurricanes against the Hokies, but Ward still had an impressive game where besides two interceptions, he had 343 yards to go along with four touchdown passes. On the other end of the aforementioned play was tight end Elijah Arroyo who had praised Ward for his poise Saturday according to Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald.

“He is that man,” Arroyo said about Ward. “Like, there’s nobody else I would have seen that would have made that play. It’s just crazy to watch up close.”

If there was someone on the Miami football team that was impressed it was head coach Mario Cristobal who talked about Ward's calm demeanor in a game that was stressful right from the start.

“That guy, we saw all the stuff he went through, the times he was hit, he had [three] sacks [against him], had a bad pick, and what did he do? He just kept going and going and going,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “That’s him. He’s unfazed. And I’m proud of him for being a tough ass and finding a way to win.”

Miami football's Cam Ward on controversial last play

Consequently, talking about the controversial call that helped the Miami football team that the conference even gave a statement on, Ward was confident that the original call of a touchdown was going to be overturned. There were people shocked since it's usually hard to overturn the call on the field unless there was clear evidence which Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry hopes there was.

Expand Tweet



“Just pain. You ain’t got no control of the game,” Ward said. “You leave it up to the white hats; that’s a position you don’t want to be in. At the end of the day, I’m just glad we got to win.”

“I thought it’s gonna be overturned,” Ward continued, “just because everybody was out of bounds. If the ruling didn’t get overturned…That whole situation was just pain.”

The Hurricanes are 5-0 as they next face the University of California.