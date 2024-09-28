The conclusion to the Miami football game vs. Virginia Tech last night was one you had to see to believe, and as the Hurricanes very briefly mourned a heartbreaking loss, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief like everyone else.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was apparently glued to the Miami vs. Virginia Tech game, which turned out to be an instant classic. But the ending will be all anyone talks about, as the Hokies were initially ruled as having scored a game-winning touchdown on a hail mary as time expired. After a lengthy review and debates in the commentary booth and on social media, the officials overturned the call on the field and said that the pass was incomplete and that the Hurricanes, not the Hokies, won the ball game.

Expand Tweet

Like everyone else, Mahomes was in disbelief.

“Lolol, no idea what happened in this game,” Mahomes posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the initial ruling of touchdown. After the play was overturned, Mahomes posted, “Wow lolol.” He has since deleted the posts.

With the win, the Miami football program is 5-0 for the first time in seven years and appears to be a legitimate College Football Playoff (CFP) contender.

While head coach Mario Cristobal is on track for another year-over-year improvement in his third season, much of the credit for Miami's success this season can and will be attributed to transfer quarterback Cam Ward. The fifth-year senior has balled out through five games in Miami — through the air, he has completed 70.2% of his passes for 1,782 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions; and on the ground, he has added 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Having transferred in from Washington State, Ward has Miami playing its best in nearly a decade. Before last night's nailbiter vs. ACC foe Virginia Tech, the Canes had won each of their games by at least 24 points.

Ward and Miami opened the season with a 41-17 blowout win over rival Florida before crushing Florida A&M, Ball State, and South Florida by a combined score of 168-24.

Miami will travel to Berkley next weekend to play a late-night ACC game vs. Cal.