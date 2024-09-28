There is no doubt that Miami football's win over Virginia Tech was controversial due to the overturned touchdown call at the very end of the game, but it doesn't negate the fact that Cam Ward once again had an impressive performance. Ward's outing even got the notice of superstar Patrick Mahomes as members of the Hurricanes sang the praises of the 22-year old signal-caller.

If there is one word to describe Ward's play, one of them has to be calm and Friday's game was a clear display as he had a cool demeanor despite the Hurricanes down 10 points to an unranked opponent at halftime.

Despite throwing for two interceptions, he threw for four touchdowns to go along with 343 yards mixed in with spectacular plays catching the attention of head coach Mario Cristobal who said he is “unfazed” according to Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald.

“That guy, we saw all the stuff he went through, the times he was hit, he had [three] sacks [against him], had a bad pick, and what did he do? He just kept going and going and going,” Cristobal said. “That’s him. He’s unfazed. And I’m proud of him for being a tough ass and finding a way to win.”

Accordingly, Ward had a solid connection with wide receiver Xavier Restrepo who caught a game-high five passes for 60 yards who had a bold claim about the quarterback and how he stacks up against the rest of the nation.

“We have unlimited respect for and confidence in Cam,” Restrepo said. “He’s the best quarterback in the nation, and I say that with everything I’ve got. That dude’s a baller. Never gives up.”

Miami football's Cam Ward gets praise from team

Mahomes not only talked about Miami football's win, but also one play by Ward right before the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter where despite being sacked, found the wherewithal to pitch it to his tight end for a first down and more. The player that caught the pitch was Elijah Arroyo as he praised Ward for that play which was huge since the Hurricanes were down three and needed a score.

“He’s that man,” Arroyo said. “There’s nobody else I would have seen make that play. It’s just crazy to watch live and up close.”

On the other hand, Ward's performance could've been all for nought as the Hokies almost had a win off a Hail Mary pass that was caught in the end zone and even ruled a touchdown that was ultimately reversed to being incomplete.

Consequently, the ACC even released a statement following Miami football's win due to the controversy, but Ward would say after the game that he had confidence the call wouldn't stand via The Miami Herald.

“Just pain. You ain’t got no control of the game. You leave it up to the white hats; that’s a position you don’t want to be in. At the end of the day, I’m just glad we got to win. I thought it’s gonna be overturned,” Ward said on the play, “just because everybody was out of bounds. If the ruling didn’t get overturned, I don’t know…Hopefully we don’t get in that situation again.”

Correspondingly, Ward and the Hurricanes look to stay undefeated as they take on Cal next Saturday.