The Miami football team started off their 2024 season with a bang on Saturday as they went on the road and convincingly beat rival Florida. Both teams have their backs against the wall this season after poor 2023 showings, and the Hurricanes came to play in week one. Miami went on to win 41-17, but it wasn't all good as defensive lineman Rueben Bain did go down with an injury.

Rueben Bain suffered a soft tissue injury during the Miami football win over Florida on Saturday. Bain will not be available to play this weekend against Florida A&M, but it doesn't sound like he will be out for too long.

“It is going to be a couple of weeks,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I'll know more as these tests go on today and during the course of the week, but he is not going to be playing this week.”

Bain went down with the injury quickly on Saturday as he played just three snaps and he left the game after the Miami defense played just one drive. Bain had a very successful 2023 season and he will definitely be an important part of this defense when he is able to return from this injury.

Last season, Reuben Bain racked up 44 total tackles as a freshman, and he also had 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defended. Those are some impressive numbers, especially for a freshman. Hopefully Bain is able to heal up quickly and return to the field for Miami within the next couple weeks like Mario Cristobal is expecting.

The Miami defense looked good on Saturday

Reuben Bain was out for most of the game, and he is a key player for this Miami football defense. Without him, the Hurricanes still played a great game. They ended up holding Florida to just 17 points, and the last touchdown that the Gators scored was late in the game and things were already out of reach by then.

Florida gained just 261 yards of total offense on Saturday. They finished with 122 yards through the air and 139 yards on the ground. They were 1-9 on third downs, they threw two interceptions and the Hurricanes sacked the Florida quarterback three times.

All in all, it was dominant performance from Miami on Saturday not just on defense, but in all phases of the game. The Hurricanes looked like the best team in the ACC this weekend.

After the way that Miami played on Saturday and looking ahead at their future schedule, this looks like a team that could easily get to double digit wins in the regular season. The Hurricanes are hoping to earn a College Football Playoff spot, and if they keep playing like they did on Saturday, they can make that happen.

Miami will be back in action this upcoming weekend for their home opener against Florida A&M. That should be an easy win for the Hurricanes, and the game will kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium at 6:00 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ESPN+, and Miami is going to be a huge favorite.