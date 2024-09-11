As fans lock in their bold predictions for the Miami football team's upcoming matchup against Ball State, there's no doubt that the group will succeed off the back of quarterback Cam Ward. After being a standout in the last two games, including Ward's impressive outing against in-state rivals in the Florida Gators which he was honored for, he details what he wants to improve on heading into Saturday's contest to bring the Hurricanes to a 3-0 start.

Ward has been exceptional in the past two games throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in each game as the 22-year old has emerged as one of the nation's top exciting quarterbacks. However, Ward would say via Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald that he wants to improve upon several aspects including being “nitpicky” with himself.

“Having urgency with every drop that I take and ball placement,” Ward said. “Being real nitpicky with myself I would say is the biggest thing and make sure the whole offense as a team has the same type of urgency. If we have urgency, that’ll take care of a lot of stuff and we just have to have the will to keep playing. The hardest days of practice are Tuesdays and Thursdays. We know that at the end of the day, nobody cares how your body feels. Nobody cares what your mind-set is like. You’ve just got to bring it every day. That’s something we’re sticking to.”

Miami football's Cam Ward always looking to improve

Despite the hot start to the 2024 campaign for the Miami football team and Ward, the quarterback still isn't satisfied with how they played. Even in the win against the Gators, Ward would say how there was two handfuls of plays that could have been executed much better.

“I would say there were a minimum of 10 bad plays just from a quarterback and receiver standpoint,” Ward said.

Ward is currently in his fifth season in college football having previously played for Incarnate Word and Washington State. Subsequently, the same goes for the victory against FAMU where the Hurricanes won 56-9 as he pointed to their production on fourth down where they missed on all of two of their chances.

“The biggest takeaway was with the fourth downs [Miami went 0 for 2 against FAMU] and that’s just us not doing the little things,” Ward said. “That’s something we’ve got to clean up. We say we want to win games, but if we don’t clean up the little stuff now, it can hurt us in the back end. We can get better at that.”

Miami football's Mario Cristobal impressed with Cam Ward's attitude

However, the mentality that Ward has is impressing Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal who has been stern since the win over Florida. Consequently, he would say that Ward is a player that you can “challenge” as he wants himself and the team to get better in every way.

“The exciting part about a guy like that is you find ways to challenge him,” Cristobal said, “because there is so much more that is in him and that he wants to do for the team. … Certain guys bring a spark and it catches with everybody. He’s that guy.”

The Hurricanes will look to starting the season 3-0 against Ball State Saturday.