The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) are set to face their Week 3 opponent, Ball State (1-0), after defeating Florida A&M last Saturday. The win, coupled with some movement in the AP Poll following the losses of several top-10 teams, bumped the Hurricanes up to the No. 10 spot in the nation. They're No. 5 in our power rankings.

This season, the Miami (FL) football team grabbed the national spotlight with a decisive victory over the Florida Gators in The Swamp. Last week, they continued their dominant form as starting quarterback Cam Ward led them to an easy win against the Rattlers. With two more non-conference games left, including a home matchup against the Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday, Miami looks to stay hot.

Ball State comes in with just one game under their belt, a 42-34 win over Missouri State. However, the Hurricanes present a much tougher challenge. Miami fans are hoping the team's high-powered offense and stingy defense can keep them undefeated ahead of next week's game against a tough South Florida team and the start of ACC play the following week.

With that said, here are some bold predictions for Miami football in Week 3 against Ball State.

Xavier Restrepo records his third straight 100-yard game

To the surprise of no one, Hurricanes' No. 1 wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is off to a fantastic start to the season. Through Miami's first two games, Restrepo has amassed 216 receiving yards and two touchdowns, currently ranking 21st in the country in receiving yards. Restrepo was expected to be a key component of Miami's offense this season, especially with Ward under center. Ward has had no problem connecting with him either, as Restrepo has hauled in 11 catches so far. With another favorable matchup against Ball State in Week 3, Restrepo should easily be able to rack up another 100-yard game.

Tyler Baron records at least two sacks against Ball State

The Hurricanes were active in the transfer portal during the offseason, and the additions have been impactful so far. Tyler Baron, a former Tennessee Volunteer, has been one of the standout new arrivals, making an immediate impact on the defensive line. In his first two games, Baron has eight tackles and four sacks, with three of those coming last weekend against Florida A&M. As Rueben Bain continues to recover from injury, Baron remains Miami's top pass rusher and will likely wreak havoc on Ball State's quarterback with at least two sacks.

Sam Brown scores his first Miami touchdown

One of the most significant transfer pickups for the Hurricanes was former Houston wide receiver Sam Brown, who led the Cougars in receiving last season with 815 yards and three touchdowns. Brought in to add depth to an already impressive receiving corps, Brown has yet to find the end zone since joining Miami. Through the first two games, Brown has recorded seven receptions for 54 yards. He came close to scoring in the Florida game but was stopped just short of the end zone. With Miami's offensive coordinator, Shannon Dawson, finding creative ways to utilize his talented quarterback, Brown is poised to score his first Miami touchdown against Ball State.

Miami cruises to a 3-0 start with a dominating win over Ball State

Miami has outscored its opponents 97-26 this season, showcasing dominance on both sides of the ball. After defeating an SEC opponent and a FCS team, the Hurricanes should have no trouble handling a MAC team like Ball State. With a clear disparity in talent levels favoring Miami, expect a lopsided game that allows the Hurricanes to secure a comfortable win and get valuable reps for their younger players. A 30-point victory seems like a reasonable prediction for Week 3.