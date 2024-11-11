This year’s Miami Hurricanes team had been living on the edge all season. The former AP No. 4 team in the country benefited from some favorable officiating in games against Virginia Tech and Cal, survived a shootout with Louisville, and pulled off a massive comeback against Duke to maintain their perfect 9-0 record. However, Miami's luck finally ran out against Georgia Tech in Week 11.

The Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3 ACC) scored a touchdown in each quarter, while the Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC) were held scoreless in the second. Georgia Tech coach Brent Key’s game plan was clear: run the ball and keep it out of Cam Ward’s hands. The strategy proved successful, even if Miami nearly mounted another late comeback.

Many, including CBS Sports’ Rick Neuheisel, had predicted an upset, citing Miami’s dependence on Ward to bail them out of tight situations. With the loss, the Hurricanes now have little to no margin for error if they hope to keep their ACC title and College Football Playoff aspirations alive.

When a loss like this happens, with so much at stake, someone inevitably shoulders the blame—whether it’s coaches or players or both. So, let’s take a look at who’s most to blame for Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech in Week 11.

Lance Guidry's Miami defense continues to get worse by the week

When Miami began the season in Gainesville against Florida, the team looked complete. Both offense and defense were firing on all cylinders. But since then, the defense has declined, giving up big plays in nearly every game. Against Georgia Tech, it arguably had its worst performance of the season, especially considering that Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets' offense were largely one-dimensional.

King, a game-time decision, was expected to start and did so, ultimately splitting time with Aaron Philo. Together, they went 11-for-16 for 99 yards passing. More notably, with contributions from running backs Eric Singleton Jr., Trey Cooley, and others, Georgia Tech rushed for 271 yards—a season-high allowed by Miami.

The Hurricanes simply had no answer for a limited King, who managed 93 rushing yards and a touchdown. Miami’s defense, led by coordinator Lance Guidry, looked overpowered and outmatched throughout the game. One particular play underscored these struggles.

Down 21-16 at the start of the fourth quarter, Miami had Georgia Tech in a third-and-18 situation at the Hurricanes’ 45-yard line. Instead of holding the Yellow Jackets and forcing a punt, Miami allowed Philo to complete a 27-yard pass to a wide-open Bailey Stockton. Georgia Tech scored a few plays later, extending their lead to 12.

Criticism of Guidry has been mounting this season. While Miami has had injuries, particularly in the secondary, other areas of the defense should be performing at a higher level. The defense wasn't the only letdown against Georgia Tech in Week 11, however.

Cam Ward and the Miami offense underperform against Georgia Tech

All season long, the assumption had been that no matter how far behind Miami fell, Cam Ward would find a way to pull them out of it. That’s why Ward was considered a Heisman Trophy favorite. But on Saturday against Georgia Tech, Ward and the Hurricanes’ offense were held to their lowest point total of the season, scoring just 23 points. Their previous low was 36 points, scored against Florida State.

Miami entered Week 11 with the nation’s top scoring offense and the highest third-down conversion rate, yet they converted just three of 10 third-down attempts on Saturday and went one-for-four on fourth down. While going for it on a couple of those fourth downs may have been understandable—especially later on—two of those attempts early could have instead resulted in six points.

Late in the second quarter, trailing 14-10 and facing a fourth-and-3 at the Georgia Tech 23, Ward’s pass fell incomplete. Then, on Miami’s opening drive of the second half, after an eight-play drive to the Georgia Tech 39, Ward’s pass fell incomplete on a fourth-and-1, ending another promising drive. Georgia Tech scored on the ensuing possession.

Statistically, Ward’s performance looked solid and even historical—completing 25 of 39 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns, all the while setting the Hurricanes single-season touchdown passing record. However, there were too many instances when Ward overlooked wide-open receivers, opting instead for the deep ball. On Miami’s final drive, with a chance to stage a comeback, Ward scrambled to make a play but was strip-sacked inside Miami’s 20-yard line, sealing the game and ending any chance of a comeback.

Mario Cristobal's late timeout

Miami forced the Yellow Jackets into a fourth-and-3 at their own 40, with the clock winding down to the two-minute mark as they trailed 28-23. But coming out of the break, Miami had too many men on the field. Though it appeared a defender made it off in time, Mario Cristobal called a timeout, further complicating the Hurricanes’ clock management issues.

Ultimately, this didn’t affect the game’s outcome, but it highlighted just how unprepared Miami looked against Georgia Tech.