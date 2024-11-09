Cam Ward added to his stack of milestones as he continues his pursuit of the Heisman trophy. During Miami football's Week 10 matchup with Georgia Tech, Ward set a new program record during the Hurricanes' first quarter.

On Miami's opening drive, the senior quarterback connected with Elijah Arroyo for a 74-yard touchdown, marking his 30th touchdown pass of the season. A new single-season record for the program, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Ward has completed 216 passes on 322 passes for 3,146 yards.

Cam Ward leading Miami football in Week 10

Miami football has put its undefeated record on the line against Georgia Tech in Week 10. Ward has been stellar throughout the season, and he currently has the best odds to win the Heisman trophy, per ESPN BET.

That said, his chances are pinned shut as long as the Hurricanes can improve on their 9-0 record.