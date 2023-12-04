Lionel Messi, the revered football maestro, relishes a well-deserved break in the vibrant city of Miami, accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and close friends. Their recent outing at the exclusive Sexy Fish restaurant, where Messi and fellow teammate Sergio Busquets indulged in an opulent dinner, stirred excitement and admiration among onlookers.

The dinner soirée, set in downtown Brickell, a cosmopolitan hub of Miami, captivated the attention of locals and fans alike. Crowds gathered outside the renowned Miami Ave establishment, eager to glimpse the Argentine icon and his esteemed company. Notably, the restaurant celebrated the stars' visit on their Instagram, immortalizing the memorable evening shared with the football luminaries.

Despite a challenging season with Inter Miami, where the MLS playoffs remained elusive despite clinching the Leagues Cup, Messi seems determined to immerse himself in quality family time during this break. Alongside savoring the city's culinary delights, Messi and Antonela, accompanied by their sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, recently delighted in a day at the Disney World Resort in nearby Orlando.

While off the pitch, Messi's contributions to Inter Miami have been spectacular. In a brief span of 14 appearances, the Argentine maestro showcased his brilliance, amassing 11 goals and contributing five assists. This remarkable performance has resonated with avid Inter Miami supporters and offered glimpses of Messi's unrivaled talent within the MLS landscape.

As Messi luxuriates in his Miami retreat, these leisure moments and cherished family time rejuvenate the footballing legend. Amidst these serene moments away from the pitch, Messi appears to be recharging his spirits, gearing up for future challenges and victories while basking in the warmth and allure of Miami's vibrant atmosphere.