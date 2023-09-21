Michael Caine could finally be hanging up his boots. While not official, the actor may be somewhat retired.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Caine revealed that he's “sort of” retired.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I am bloody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that,” Caine said. “I've had the best possible life I could have thought of.”

A legendary actor, Caine has been acting for over 70 years. After a slew of uncredited and small roles throughout the 1950s, Caine finally began hitting his stride in the 1960s. His performance in the 1966 film Alfie landed him his first of six Oscar nominations. He'd also be nominated for his roles in Sleuth (1972), Educating Rita (1983), and The Quiet American (2002). He won Best Support Actor for his roles in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and The Cider House Rules (1999).

Additionally, Caine has been nominated for a ton of BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards throughout his storied career.

In the 2000s, Caine began his long-standing collaborative relationship with Christopher Nolan. He starred in Batman Begins (and the other two Dark Knight movies) as Alfred Pennyworth. In 2006, he starred in The Prestige and would once again team up with Nolan on Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet. Cain didn't appear in Oppenheimer (2023), breaking his streak of being in eight-straight Nolan films.

The past decade has been interesting for Michael Caine. He has starred in the Now You See Me films, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and The Last Witch Hunter. Last year, he starred in the film Medieval as Lord Boresh, and will star in the upcoming film, The Great Escaper, with Glenda Jackson.