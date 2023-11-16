Michael J. Fox opens up in recent interview about Matthew Perry and his generous donation to his foundation and more.

Michael J. Fox opened up about the late Matthew Perry during a recent gala event.

At the Casa Cipriani in New York City at the event called A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, Fox talked to Cassie DiLaura of Entertainment Tonight.

Michael J. Fox talks about Matthew Perry's generosity and more

In a revealing moment, Fox discussed how the Friends actor dropped a big check to Fox's Parkinson's Foundation.

“I hope this isn't indiscreet….but when they first made their big sale [in regards to their Friends contracts] and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation,” Fox said. “We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence.”

The Back to the Future star added, “And it wasn't accompanied by any self-aggrandizing or anything. He was just like, ‘Take it and do your best. I loved that.”

Apparently, Perry was a huge fan of the Family Ties actor. In a November 2022 public conversation with Tom Power in Toronto, he addressed his influence on him.

“I was young, I had done a couple of plays in school, and Michael J. Fox was it, man. When I was in ninth grade, Michael J. Fox had just done Back to the Future, and there was smoke coming out of my ears, I was so jealous of this guy,” Perry explained.

Matthew Perry was found dead at the age of 54 in a hot tub on October 28. It was great to hear what an inspiration Michael J. Fox was to him and the generosity of the late actor with his contribution to his foundation.