Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on Friends alongside Matthew Perry's Chandler, penned an emotional tribute to his friend and co-actor.

He played his closest friend and longtime roommate on “Friends,” so it should come as no surprise that Matt LeBlanc's touching tribute to Matthew Perry on social media makes it sound like their bond was awfully strong in real life as well.

LeBlanc, who played Joey on Friends to Perry's Chandler, took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to his long-time scene sharer and friend. “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc's post began.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never,” he continued.

LeBlanc concluded the post with, “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

LeBlanc also shared a number of classic images from Friends featuring Chandler and Joey together, including the episode where they got a canoe and put it in their living room, and “The One After the Superbowl” where Chandler and Joey prepared to take down a ‘stalker' wielding a frying pan and dish soap.

LeBlanc and Perry were one of the most beloved on-screen buddy combos to grace television screens of all time. They've both spoken openly about the bond they shared during the run of Friends and beyond, including in Max's 2021 much-anticipated Friends: The Reunion special. Matt LeBlanc‘s heartfelt personal tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram makes just how clear that bond was.