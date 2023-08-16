Even Paul McCartney and Michael J. Fox can get into some [not so] “Bad Habits.” The two were just a couple of the A-listers attending Ed Sheeran's private show in the Hamptons on August 14.

A video has surfaced online of McCartney and Fox bopping around to “Don't,” one of Sheeran's hits from X (Multiply).

Paul McCartney dancing with Michael J. Fox at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Amagansett, NY at The Stephen Talkhouse (August 14, 2023) pic.twitter.com/DLD0eSf3Vz — The Beatles Earth (@BeatlesEarth) August 16, 2023

Per The Hollywood Reporter, other attendees included Stella McCartney, Billy Joel, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, John Mayer, Howard Stern, Jon Bon Jovi, James Corden, David Zaslav, Robert Kraft, Robert Kraft, Anjelica Huston, and Andy Cohen.

The show, which was an hour-long set put on by SiriusXM, took place at Stephen Talkhouse on Main Street in Amagansett, New York. Sheeran's set included the likes of “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Bad Habits,” and “Eyes Closed.” It will air on SiriusXM's Ed Sheeran channel on August 16 and will play sporadically through August 21. The channel just launched on August 15.

Ed Sheeran is currently embarking on his “Mathematics” tour. Like Taylor Swift, Sheeran's current tour covers the entirety of his discography. The tour began last year prior to Subtract coming out and has since evolved with his latest release. It will come to a close on September 23 with a show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Simultaneously, Sheeran is embarking on the “-” (Subtract) tour in support of his latest album. These shows typically take place the night before his big “Mathematics” tour stadium shows and are played in a more intimate theater setting. While the sets still consist of the hits, Sheeran is alone on stage and plays the entirety of Subtract.

Paul McCartney is gearing up to get back on the road with more dates on his “Got Back” tour coming up. Michael J. Fox was just the subject of his own documentary, Still, for Apple TV+.