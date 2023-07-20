In case you didn't know, Michael Jordan takes his gambling very seriously. The six-time NBA champion and 5-time MVP would bet on anything from golf, cards, or simply throwing coins at a wall. But to him, it wasn't about the money. Even if the bet was only a dollar, he'd want to get paid immediately. On one flight from Chicago to Los Angeles, Jack Haley had to learn this the hard way, and it ended with him having to call his dad to settle his debts.

Jordan's gambling history goes way back. In an interview with Ahmad Rashad in 1993, when he was asked if he had a gambling problem, he responded by saying it's simply a hobby:

“I enjoy it, it’s a hobby. If I had a problem, I’d be starving, hawking this watch, sell my championship rings, I would sell my house… My wife would have left me, or she’d be starving,” said Jordan.

Michael Jordan had his teammate call his famous dad.

One way Jordan likes to pass the time during road trips was playing cards on the plane. Will Perdue mentioned in the documentary The Last Dance that he'd never play cards with Jordan because of his large bets.

According to Sam Smith’s oral history of MJ called “There Is No Next,” former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Johnny Bach mentioned former Bulls player Jack Haley once lost $17,000 to Jordan in a card game all in on one flight.

When Jordan found out Haley couldn't pay him once they landed in Los Angeles, he was visibly upset. According to Bach, Jordan told Haley to let his father bail him out: “Well, then you get it. You call Daddy Warbucks now. Daddy owns a restaurant.”

The next morning, Haley's father met with Jordan and gave him the $17,000 in cash. Once his debt was settled, Jordan left Haley with one last diss:

“Don’t fu****g play with me, Jack, if you can’t pay off. I don’t want your money, but you lost, and Daddy has to come with that money in cash.”

You could understand why Haley wouldn't want to pay Jordan the amount. As per Basketball Reference, Haley made only $150,000 his rookie year and less than $3 million over his 9-year career. It was all worth it though as Haley would later go on to win a championship with Jordan and the Bulls in the 1995-1996 season.

