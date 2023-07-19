Michael Jordan loves investing in items that only he can afford. You've heard about him having an $80 million super yacht, a private jet, and one of the rarest cars in the world.

Like every billionaire, some of that money goes to real estate, and Jordan is no exemption. There's the iconic mansion in Chicago that he's been trying to sell for years, a lakefront house and condo in North Carolina, and another mansion in Park City, Utah. However, his $25 million mega mansion in Jupiter, Florida isn't as well known.

Bought by Jordan in 2012 for only $4.8 million, the property took 6 months of planning, 18 months of construction, and required $7 million in renovations. It spans over 28,000 square feet, has a modern design, and is actually the home Jordan and his wife Yvonne currently spend most of their time in. It's located in a heavily gated and guarded community called The Bears Club, which is an ultra-exclusive neighborhood known for high-profile residents. If you were wondering what Jordan loves most about this home compared to others, it's equipped with a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, himself.

If you want to play a round of golf with Jordan by his Florida mansion, the initiation fee is $350,000. Furthermore, you'll also be required to pay an annual fee of $25,000.

What's inside Jordan's mega mansion in Florida?

The Bears Club does not mess around with its security. In fact, it’s so private, that nobody has been able to take a closer look at what's inside the property. As per Velvet Ropes, the stylish home has a cutting-edge media room, 11 bedrooms, and 11.5 bathrooms, though both the bed and bathroom are rumored to be more. Nonetheless, that's a lot of space for one family.

Judging from the exterior, if you're lucky enough to visit this mansion, you should expect to be greeted by a guard house, sleep in one of his guest houses, take a dip in his pool, and of course, a staple in every Michael Jordan mansion wouldn't be complete without a cigar room and a full-size basketball gym.

The perks you get for being the greatest basketball player in the world, right?

Photos acquired from: Velvetropes.com

