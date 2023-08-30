There was only one man who struck fear in Michael Jordan every time he stepped on the basketball court. You'd think it was anyone from the Bad Boy Pistons or Larry Bird, but surprisingly, he wasn't even an NBA player.

Let's be real, it's hard to intimidate a player of Jordan's caliber. Whenever someone tries to get under his skin, he'll simply counter by talking trash and dominate you the entire game. However, according to his former college teammate and current senior vice president of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets Buzz Peterson, that wasn't always the case.

During Jordan's college days, whenever alumni come to visit, Peterson says he'd be eager to challenge them to a game of 1 on 1, whether it's James Worthy, Al Wood, and Hubert Davis, players who frequently visited the campus during the off-season.

“Here comes these guys (Worthy, Wood, and Davis) who are in the NBA. I want to play against them,” said Peterson about Jordan. “That’s when you found out this guy can play with them, and he might’ve been just as good or better than them too.”

But whenever former Tarheel Lawrence Taylor, who went to UNC from 1977 to 1980, came to visit, Peterson says Jordan was a bit more cautious whenever he faced the future Hall of Famer.

What Made Michael Jordan Fear Lawrence Taylor?

In an interview with The Athletic in 2020, here's what Peterson had to say about Jordan every time he went head-to-head against Taylor:

“There is one guy that I always thought, and I know to this day, I don’t know if Michael won’t admit it or not, but I swear that he had a little bit of fear of, and it wasn’t a basketball player,” said Peterson. “It was a football player by the name of Lawrence Taylor. LT. He could guard east to west as quickly as anybody, could jump, had big hands, strong, and was a bit crazy. So, Michael in the back of his mind said, “Sh*t, I better be careful with this guy.” And LT always wanted to guard him.”

Having Jordan confess someone intimidated him on the basketball floor is highly unlikely. But if the story by Peterson does check out, in Jordan's defense, who wouldn't be scared of L.T.?

