The Charlotte Hornets have not had a season worth remembering. The Hornets are currently 20-45 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets do have the most recognizable owner in the NBA in Michael Jordan who has longtime been one of the faces of the league. Jordan enjoyed plenty of success on the court with the Chicago Bulls and has as good a case as anyone for the best player in NBA history. Unfortunately for Jordan, he hasn’t found anywhere close to the same level of success as the owner of the Hornets. On Friday during the team’s latest loss to the Orlando Magic, Jordan was caught on camera not looking too pleased while sitting courtside.

The Hornets have broken Michael Jordan 😭 pic.twitter.com/JnSYpdP9gl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 4, 2023

The Hornets had actually been playing well recently with a five game win streak. But unfortunately for Michael Jordan, the team was given devastating news recently with the season-ending injury to franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball. What adds insult to injury for Jordan and the Hornets is as bad as they’ve been, they only have the fourth worst record in the NBA behind the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At this point they wouldn’t even be in the running for Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.

Jordan first became owner of the Hornets back in 2010. Since he became owner, the Hornets have only had three winning seasons and two seasons of making the playoffs. Even though the Hornets posted a 43-39 record last season, they lost in the play-in tournament and did not qualify for the postseason. LaMelo Ball is certainly a foundational player but Jordan needs to get him some help.