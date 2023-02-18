Michael Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by many, turned 60 years old on Friday and it appears he celebrated in style.

Magic Johnson hopped on Twitter after the birthday bash and shared some awesome photos and video of the event:

Happy birthday to my brother, the legendary Michael Jordan! Michael’s wife Yvette threw him an amazing 60th birthday party and one of the best parties Cookie and I have ever been to! We sang and danced all night. pic.twitter.com/amYRpZdi0x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 18, 2023

Magic said that MJ’s b-day consisted of the UNC marching band, a performance from Adam Levine, and even a drone show. Jordan’s wife, Yvette, clearly went all out for her husband. While Jordan was having the time of his life, the NBA All-Star festivities got started in Salt Lake City.

It’s crazy to think that Michael Jordan is now 60. And to be honest, he still looks younger than ever. Instead of treating himself on the special day, the Chicago Bulls legend actually made an epic $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America, which grants wishes to children with illnesses. Talk about paying it forward. It was the biggest donation in the history of the non-profit organization.

“The hope is for the record-setting donation to inspire others to ‘be like Mike’ by helping make more wishes possible,” a Make-A-Wish spokesperson told ABC News, referring to the catchphrase from Jordan’s iconic commercials with Gatorade.

MJ stays busy with his numerous business ventures, from owning the Charlotte Hornets to his global Jordan Brand. The Hornets aren’t exactly doing all that well this season though, therefore it’s likely a stressful job to have at the moment.

Nonetheless, Michael Jordan blew off some steam at his bday and Magic Johnson clearly had a terrific time, too. Here’s to many more.