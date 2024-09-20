From the football field to the television screen, Michael Strahan's remarkable journey is nothing short of inspiring. Strahan proved himself to be a special talent on the campus of his HBCU Texas Southern University. The Tigers were engrained in the history of his family, as his uncle played for Texas Southern. It took one season of football at Westbury High School for Strahan to get his shot at TSU.

Keeping the family tradition alive, he played defensive tackle. Strahan's dominance was unmatched on the defensive end, as his mere presence disrupted offenses and led offensive lines to double-team him in hopes of mitigating his defensive intensity. He immediately racked up awards and honors for his talent, Strahan holds the single-season school record for sacks with 19 and a career record of 41.5. His extraordinary talent earned him multiple accolades, including being named two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and Division I-AA (now considered FCS) Defensive Player of the Year.

Strahan was drafted by the New York Giants in 1993. Over 15 seasons, he became a force to be reckoned with in the NFL, dominating as one of the league's most formidable defensive ends. Strahan transitioned seamlessly from college football to the NFL, where he continued his dominating defense. He finished his NFL career with 854 tackles, 141.5 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, and 15 fumble recoveries.

He ended his career being a key piece of the iconic upset victory over Tom Brady's New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, forever cementing himself as a champion. Following his assistance in the Giants making NFL history by defeating the previously undefeated Patriots, Strahan retired.

But Strahan's story wasn't over after he stepped away from the game. He made a seamless transition to post-football life, making his mark in business and entertainment. He immediately joined the Fox NFL Sunday team to make a living covering the game that forever changed his life. Even with his growing brand and other media responsibilities, he still appears on the show. But, his media ambitions didn't stop with Fox.

His talents extended beyond sports, as he became the host of Live! With Kelly & Michael. Strahan was tasked with replacing Regis Philbin, who stepped away from the program in 2011. Strahan filled in on the show consistently, eventually getting the permanent spot and bringing immense ratings success. In 2016, he reieved arguably the biggest call of his emerging media career. ABC afforded him the opportunity to join the critically acclaimed Good Morning America broadcast team.

Strahan serves as a co-anchor on the program alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. The show continues to be a ratings hit as Strahan takes on the role of covering stories pertinent to everyday life. He also hosts ABC's primetime show $100,000 Pyramid and started the company SMAC Productions, creating a strong foundation in media production.

Strahan story further shows the success that athletes can find after their careers off the field conclude, which should be an inspiration to players in all sports.