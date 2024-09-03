Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming sports documentary series, Evolution of the Black Quarterback. Set to launch in tandem with the new NFL season, this series promises to explore the rich and often overlooked history of Black quarterbacks in the league. Produced by NFL Films and SMAC Productions, the documentary is set to provide an invigorating look at how these trailblazing athletes have reshaped football and paved the way for future generations, per Bleacherreport. The series centers on retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who takes viewers on a journey through the evolution of the Black quarterback.

A Historic Journey Through Black Quarterback Legacy

Vick, a revolutionary figure himself, highlights the profound changes that have occurred since his own entry into the NFL. In the trailer, Vick reflects on the progress made, acknowledging the influential figures who came before him—Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair, and Donovan McNabb—whose efforts helped redefine the quarterback position. “I know that was a big step for us in society when I got drafted,” Vick notes. He emphasizes the significant role these pioneers played in shaping the game and credits the “dual threat concept” for changing football for the better.

The documentary doesn't just look backward but also forwards, featuring interviews with prominent current players like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. Legendary quarterbacks such as Donovan McNabb and Cam Newton also offer their insights, discussing the strides made and the challenges that still persist.

Breaking Down Barriers and Challenging Perceptions

The Vick-centered docuseries also delves into the discrimination Black quarterbacks faced over the years. Historical biases suggested that Black players were not suited for the quarterback position, a notion that persisted despite the undeniable talent and success of players like Warren Moon, who didn't debut in the NFL until 27. Moon's experiences reflect a broader issue of systemic underrating, as detailed by a 2023 SFGATE investigation that found teams consistently undervalued Black quarterbacks during the draft.

Despite the progress, such as the 2023 Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks—Mahomes and Hurts—the series aims to highlight ongoing disparities and celebrate the achievements of Black signal-callers who have defied expectations. With commentary from celebrities and football stars like Common, Deion Sanders, and Jamie Foxx, Evolution of the Black Quarterback promises to be a compelling and timely exploration of the intersection of race and sports.