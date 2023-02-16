Michelle Pfeiffer is an American actress whose career spans over 50 years. She has been featured in numerous iconic movies and has an incredible collection of awards. Pfeiffer has an Academy Award and Primetime Emmy nomination, along with a Golden Globe Award and a British American Film Award. Due to her marketability during the 1990s, Pfeiffer has been immensely successful in her line of work. With her new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming out, let’s look at Michelle Pfeiffer’s net worth in 2023.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $250 million

Michelle Pfeiffer’s net worth in 2023 is $250 million. That is according to many sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Michelle Pfeiffer was born in California, in the city of Santa Ana. She was a part of a middle-class family, together with her three siblings. It was only Michelle who made a public career afterward, but she did keep her family close. After finishing up high school, Pfeiffer had some ideas but really set sights upon an acting career, which is the path the legendary actress took.

However, rather than with a role in a film or TV show, it was actually a Miss Orange County pageant in 1978 that jumpstarted Pfeiffer’s career. Although she did end up sixth in the Miss California event, it was still enough to get her name out there.

For four years of her acting career, Michelle Pfeiffer was going from small role to small role. It is true that she played alongside the likes of Tony Danza, but they were largely forgettable roles, especially in the context of her overall career. Her breakthrough came in 1982, getting a lead role in Grease 2. It is entirely true that the movie was a flop, but Pfeiffer, according to critics, was able to carry herself with a lot of grace and quality, thus securing her second huge role.

Michelle Pfeiffer, although a small-time actress in TV and some low-budget movies, and with the terrible movie of Grease 2 behind her, entered the production of Scarface alongside Al Pacino. In this movie, Pfeiffer was absolutely amazing, and it was then that the future superstar actress started her ascension to fame. Until the early 2000s, Michelle Pfeiffer starred in over 30 movies, including classics like Dangerous Minds and Batman Returns. Overall, it was her work in the late 1980s and especially in the 1990s that really set apart Michelle Pfeiffer over other actresses of that age.

Interestingly enough, Michelle Pfeiffer did not make much money doing either Grease 2 or Scarface. Her rate was around $3 million per movie until the end of the ’90s. Yet, for the roles in Dangerous Minds and The Deep End of The Ocean, she was paid $6 million and $12 million, respectively. Since she was an established actress by that point, Pfeiffer increased her rate, but also stopped making TV shows and movies. After 2000’s What Lies Beneath, Pfeiffer only made three movies until 2007, including 2001’s I Am Sam. Her career has picked up again in recent years, though, with Marvel playing a big role.

Pfeiffer was cast as the older version of the Wasp, aka Dr. Hank Pym’s wife Janet Van Dyne, for 2018’s Ant Man and the Wasp. She reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame and again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Other recent notable films include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Murder on the Orient Express, and Mother! She also played Betty Ford in the 2022 TV series The First Lady.

Outside of movies, Pfeiffer has been fairly active around the block in other ventures. The two most notable ones were the partnership with Armani, where Michelle Pfeiffer became the official spokesperson for the Italian brand, and her line of fragrances called Henry Rose. There is no information available on the worth of the Henry Rose brand, or on the details of the Armani deal, but Pfeiffer was and still is such an iconic figure that anything with her name is instantly valuable.

Thus, it does not come as much of a surprise that Michelle Pfeiffer, one of the most famous actresses in the world, is one of the most valuable ones as well. The legendary actress has a fragrance, a couple of huge deals with various companies, and an illustrious acting career. The most interesting bit is that Pfeiffer still does not want to quit. It is currently unknown just how much more of a role she has to play as Janet Van Dyne, but even if this is the end of the road for her in that role, she will surely have other jobs out there for her.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Michelle Pfeiffer’s net worth in 2023?