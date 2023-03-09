Michigan basketball had its NCAA tournament hopes ended in a 62-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament, and Michigan fans are not happy with head coach Juwan Howard.

Juwan Howard had a successful 2020-2021 season, and he was named Michigan basketball’s head coach when John Beilein left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers went 14-40 before John Beilein left.

After this loss to Rutgers, college basketball fans were making their thoughts on Juwan Howard known.

“What a joke of a season for Michigan basketball 😂😂😂😂 absolute hatchet job from Juwan Howard. 2 first rounders and a former all American ?! So so so pathetic. These people still clown Izzo for that Syracuse loss, can you imagine if he missed the tournament al together?!” wrote @The__ Detroiter, who seems to be a Michigan State fan.

“I really don’t know what the argument is for Juwan Howard being Michigan’s coach. The most awful, joyless basketball. There is losing, and then there’s this,” wrote @RobertNLupton, a Michigan alum and current professor at UConn.

“Yes, fire Juwan Howard,” wrote @WolverineDaily.

One more Michigan fan jokingly shared a video of how they reacted if Howard left Michigan.

One fan compared Howard to Ryan Day, football coach at Ohio State.

The replies and quote Tweets were filled with people asking for Howard to be fired.

Michigan finishes the season 17-15, and will miss the NCAA tournament. Howard’s Wolverines made the tournament in the 2021-2022 season, but it was still a disappointing season for Michigan’s standards, as they finished with a 19-15 record.