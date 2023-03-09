Michigan basketball had its NCAA tournament hopes ended in a 62-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament, and Michigan fans are not happy with head coach Juwan Howard.

Juwan Howard had a successful 2020-2021 season, and he was named Michigan basketball’s head coach when John Beilein left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers went 14-40 before John Beilein left.

After this loss to Rutgers, college basketball fans were making their thoughts on Juwan Howard known.

“What a joke of a season for Michigan basketball 😂😂😂😂 absolute hatchet job from Juwan Howard. 2 first rounders and a former all American ?! So so so pathetic. These people still clown Izzo for that Syracuse loss, can you imagine if he missed the tournament al together?!” wrote @The__ Detroiter, who seems to be a Michigan State fan.

“I really don’t know what the argument is for Juwan Howard being Michigan’s coach. The most awful, joyless basketball. There is losing, and then there’s this,” wrote @RobertNLupton, a Michigan alum and current professor at UConn.

“Yes, fire Juwan Howard,” wrote @WolverineDaily.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One more Michigan fan jokingly shared a video of how they reacted if Howard left Michigan.

“juwan howard has signed a 5 year contract to be the Shanghai Sharks new head coach” pic.twitter.com/REVOfpB1wf — 𝒶𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓃⭐️ (@aiden__23) March 9, 2023

One fan compared Howard to Ryan Day, football coach at Ohio State.

Born on third base pic.twitter.com/Is13tIJmsO — Merz (@MyManMerz) March 9, 2023

The replies and quote Tweets were filled with people asking for Howard to be fired.

Michigan finishes the season 17-15, and will miss the NCAA tournament. Howard’s Wolverines made the tournament in the 2021-2022 season, but it was still a disappointing season for Michigan’s standards, as they finished with a 19-15 record.